Robyn Pennington Wallace, 40, passed away on June 2, 2019. She worked for Sussex II State Prison as the Chief of Housing. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ashleigh and Laurence Wallace; parents James and Kathleen Pennington; brother Tim Pennington (wife Kelly); niece and nephew Olivia and Adam Pennington, and a special friend Jennifer. A funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Donations may be made to the in Robynâ€™s memory. Condolences for the family may be offered at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019