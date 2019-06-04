Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn Pennington Wallace

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robyn Pennington Wallace Obituary
Robyn Pennington Wallace, 40, passed away on June 2, 2019. She worked for Sussex II State Prison as the Chief of Housing. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ashleigh and Laurence Wallace; parents James and Kathleen Pennington; brother Tim Pennington (wife Kelly); niece and nephew Olivia and Adam Pennington, and a special friend Jennifer. A funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Donations may be made to the in Robynâ€™s memory. Condolences for the family may be offered at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.