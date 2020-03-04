|
|
Roderick Brian Pierce, 62, came knocking on heaven's door and passed peacefully at Sentara Virginia Beach General on February 28, 2020. Rod, a Chicagoland native moved to Virginia Beach to assist in the care of his mother in 2007. Rod was very devoted to his family, despite his own health issues. A staunch Democrat, Rod followed many political venues. Unfortunately he will miss voting for his favorite, Joe Biden. Rod enjoyed playing the lotto, sport betting, horse racing and shopping on the internet.
Those left to cherish his memories are his beloved mother, Irene Sabina Pierce of Virginia Beach; his brother, Robert R. Pierce of Oak Forest, Illinois; and his sister Deborah Pierce-Kvietkus and spouse Lawrence J. Kvietkus and the many relatives and friends of Chicagoland. A special thanks to the nursing staff in the CCU at Sentara Virginia Beach General and Father Rene Castillo, Church of the Holy Family.
A Memorial Service and Right of Committal will be held at a later date in Illinois. Services are under the care of National Cremation Society. You may offer your condoles at www.mem.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020