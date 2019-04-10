Resources More Obituaries for Roderick Macpherson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roderick Ian Macpherson

Obituary Condolences Flowers With great sadness the family of Roderick Ian Macpherson of Charleston, South Carolina announce their beloved husband, father and family patriarch passed on April 9, 2019.Rod is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lynne Macpherson, and their daughter Dr. Heather Parrott (Chris Parrott) of New York; his daughters: Sandi Hagenaars (Henry Hagenaars) of Manitoba, Dr. Tracy Macpherson (Senator Brad Hutto) of South Carolina, Dr. Kerri Stokes (Dr. Gordon Stokes) of Virginia and Tamara Vukusic (Dr. Alan Vukusic) of British Columbia, their mother Aynslie Macpherson of Manitoba; his older brother Mark Macpherson (June Macpherson) of Quebec; and his younger sister Margot Whitford (Brad Whitford) of Ontario. He was predeceased by his son Roderick Macpherson (1977). Rodâ€™s five daughters were a source of great pride for him and their mothers. In his eyes they were all beautiful, charming, well-schooled, and happily married. His eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews all looked to him for advice and cherished their time spent with Rod.Dr. Macpherson (Dr. Mac) was born in Ontario, Canada (1935) and grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He graduated from The University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine with Honors in 1958 and went on to a residency in Radiology at McGill University, and advanced training in Pediatric Radiology at The Montreal Childrenâ€™s Hospital. In 1967, Dr. Mac became the Chief of Radiology at The Childrenâ€™s Hospital of Winnipeg. During his tenure he created a work culture that fostered life-long friendships with, and amongst, a special team of people that he valued throughout his life. In 1978, Dr. Macpherson immigrated to the USA to become the Head of Pediatric Radiology at The University of Texas at San Antonio. Subsequently he joined the faculty at The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston. He was Professor of Radiology and Program Director of the Radiology Residency at MUSC from 1989 to 1996. Dr. Mac retired from full-time academic radiology in 1996, but continued to work part-time at MUSC and other institutions until full retirement in 2007. Dr. Mac was passionate about teaching and sharing knowledge throughout his career. He presented innumerable scientific papers and exhibits at prestigious national and international meetings. He had over 75 publications and produced over a dozen scientific exhibits during his academic career, several of which won awards. Dr. Mac shared his knowledge as a visiting professor at institutions throughout the world. Lynne accompanied him on these trips and they were left with fond memories of England, Hawaii, Turkey, and China to name a few. In spite his busy schedule, Dr. Mac found time throughout his life to participate in a variety of athletic endeavors. He rode his bike to work long before it became known as â€œcommutingâ€. He was a player, a coach, a referee and a spectator. He admitted that his enthusiasm for all competitive sports far exceeded his ability, but he participated well into his late sixties. When Rod finally gave up competitive sports, he turned his energy to weekly skating dates with Lynne at the Carolina Ice Palace in Charleston. He also took up running, competing in 10k races such as the Cooper River Bridge Run which he completed proudly with three of his daughters.Dr. Mac was, as he described himself, a frustrated artist. He illustrated his lectures, exhibits and publications with his own homemade and handcrafted artwork. This was in the form of simple line sketches, more detailed drawings and his favorite medium, cartoons. Rod had a life of many great accomplishments. He will be missed by his family, friends, and students, but his infectious sense of humor will be remembered by everyone lucky enough to have had Rod in their lives.The family will conduct a private celebration of Rodâ€™s life. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the University of Manitoba Financial Aid and Awards, 422 University Centre, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2 Canada. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019