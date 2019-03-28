The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Roderick Lee Pierce

Roderick Lee Pierce Obituary
Roderick Lee â€œRodâ€ Pierce Sr., 79, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Otha and Marjorie Spann Pierce. Rod graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and retired from the Bank of Hampton Roads in 2004 as a Banker. He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Pierce.He is survived by his two sons, Rick L. Pierce and wife, Michelle and Ross L. Pierce; a grandson, Michael Pierce; and a host of extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, March 30, in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday 7 to 8:30 PM.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2019
