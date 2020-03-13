The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Oakwood Chapel Church of Christ D.O.C.
982 Avenue E
Norfolk, VA
View Map

Rodger McRay Johnson


1934 - 2020
Rodger McRay Johnson Obituary
Rodger McRay Johnson, 85, of the 6000 block of Clare Rd. passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1934 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He attended P.W. Moore and Winslow Schools. Rodger retired from the Local ILA 1248 as a Longshoreman and was a member of Oakwood Chapel Church of Christ D.O.C. He is predeceased by his parents, Ed and Matilda Johnson; daughter, Monzera Lahens; brothers, Randy Phillips, Joe C. Johnson, Luke Johnson and George Johnson; sisters, Sylvia Anne Jones, Pearl Davis and Bernice Sanderlin. Rodger leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Celestine Johnson; daughters, Celessie Moore (Lonnie), Evelyn Parker and Gail Ford; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held, 12 noon, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Oakwood Chapel Church of Christ D.O.C., 982 Avenue E, Norfolk, VA 23513., Dr. E.J. Eaddy, Sr., Presiding. A viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2020
