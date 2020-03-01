|
|
Rodney Maurice Hobson, 61, was called home by our Lord February 25, 2020. He was born to the late Donald & Idonia Hobson. Rodney was a loving and willing servant of The Lord. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years. He is survived by his spouse Dorcus McIntosh Hobson; son, Shanton Hobson; daughters, Destiny Hobson, Shaneka Ogbonna, Lakyia Hudson, Christina McIntosh; one sister Gail Denson; four brothers, Carey Savage, Donald Hobson Jr, Wayne Hobson, Dean Hobson; and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held 1-6pm Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020,11am at Graves Funeral Service, 1631 Church Street Norfolk, VA. Immediately following funeral services the interment will be held at 1pm in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk VA 23434. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020