Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Waterfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Neil Waterfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodney Neil Waterfield Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Rodney Neil Waterfield on April 28th, 2019 at the age of 53. Rodney will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Mona Lisa, his children Tiffany and Michael, brothers James and Vincent, 2 granddaughters Madyson and Emma, the extended Waterfield family and the Monhollens.Rodney will also be sorely missed by countless young women he coached over the years. He was a selfless man, adored by his entire community with his compassionate spirit and infectious smile. A celebration of Rodneyâ€™s life will be held at 2 Oâ€™ Clock on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 in The Metropolitan Funeral Home on Granby Street.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.