It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Rodney Neil Waterfield on April 28th, 2019 at the age of 53. Rodney will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Mona Lisa, his children Tiffany and Michael, brothers James and Vincent, 2 granddaughters Madyson and Emma, the extended Waterfield family and the Monhollens.Rodney will also be sorely missed by countless young women he coached over the years. He was a selfless man, adored by his entire community with his compassionate spirit and infectious smile. A celebration of Rodneyâ€™s life will be held at 2 Oâ€™ Clock on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 in The Metropolitan Funeral Home on Granby Street.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 3, 2019