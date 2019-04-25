Dr. Rodolfo Cejas-Rosas (known to many as simply Dr. Cejas) passed away at age 90 on April 20, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was born on August 27, 1928 to the late Susanna and Salvador Cejas in Havana Cuba, the third son in a family of four children. After receiving his medical degree at La Universidad Superior de Ciencias Medicas in Havana, he emigrated to New York City where, in 1958, he completed his medical residency at Harlem Hospital. Dr. Cejas moved with his wife and infant son to Norfolk, Virginia to begin a medical practice that would span more than 60 years, touching the lives of generations of patients throughout Hampton Roads. Dr. Cejas was a passionate advocate for the African-American community. When the battle to end segregation in public schools reached Hampton Roads in 1959, he was one of several leaders to actively protect and prepare the seventeen African-American students who would be the first to integrate Norfolkâ€™s all-white schools. Dr. Cejasâ€™ contribution to the victory of the famed â€œNorfolk 17â€ was noted in the Journal of Negro Education and lauded by the students themselves, including Andrew Heidelberg, who, in his book, â€œThe Norfolk 17: A Personal Narrative on Desegregation in Norfolk, Virginiaâ€ said of Dr. Cejas: â€œEven today, I still want to be just like him â€¦ he was a very good teacher, a very good doctor, a very good businessman and a very good person.â€ Dr. Cejas was the Medical Director and on the board of Norfolk Community Hospital. In addition to his medical practice, he was also a successful and respected entrepreneur, with businesses throughout Hampton Roads. He was a founding partner in the first black-owned and operated medical office facility, which opened in on Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk in 1964. He is survived by his wife Carol Hansen-Cejas, his three sons RenÃ©, Roberto, and Rodolfo II, his daughter Olivia Ines Cejas, as well as ten grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.Dr. Cejas will repose 10-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA. A funeral service will be held from 11-12:00 p.m. Professional services are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary