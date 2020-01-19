|
Rogelio Caluya Carranza, 79, passed away January 15, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1940 in the Philippines to the late Cassimero and Victoria Carranza. Roger proudly served in the US Navy from which he retired. After retiring, he continued a career as a merchant marine. He was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and was a mason with the Owens Lodge. You could always find Roger at the beach where he loved to fish and crab. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends, gardening,and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his son, Charles Carranza and 3 siblings.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Belen Carranza; daughters, Miriam Kose and Mary Jane C. Toth (Daniel); grandchildren, Zane, Bethel, Colby, Dylan, Nicole, Tabitha, and Brody; and sisters, Aida and Azon.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020 with a wake service to start at 5:00 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020