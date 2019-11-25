The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of St. Mark
Rogelio Tandoc Cruz, 71, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born in the Philippines to the late Pedro and Regina Cruz. Rogelio served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired after 23 years. He was a Registered Nurse and retired from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center after 18+ years. Rogelio was a devoted Christian and a member of the Catholic Church of St. Mark. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, dancing, singing karaoke, fishing, crabbing, playing cards, traveling and cruising. What Rogelio cherished most was his beloved wife, family, friends and his 4 legged best friend, Chica. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, Jose Cruz and Peter Cruz.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Aurora F. Cruz; 2 children, Randy Cruz (Gladys) and Marissa Cruz Ochave (Louie); 3 brothers, Larry Cruz (Veronica), Leo Cruz (Tita), and Edgardo Cruz (Tessie); 3 sisters, Cecilia Cruz-Jones (Haskell), Lilia Cruz, and Juliet Cruz Sister Maria Teresa of Jesus; 2 sisters-in-law, Carmen Cruz and Mildred Cruz; 4 grandchildren, Gabriella Cruz, Jake Ryan Cruz Ochave, Victoria Cruz Ochave, and Elle Cruz Ochave; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends Monday and Tuesday, November 25th and 26th from 6-9:00 PM at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Mark. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019
