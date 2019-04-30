Roger Alan Zimmer, 68, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 26, 2019.Born in Springfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Ruby Zimmer, and was also predeceased by his daughter, Kristin Zimmer Gillespie. He was the owner and President of Daparak, Inc. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Wendy Garred Zimmer; sons, Jimmy Zimmer (Nicole) and Justin Zimmer; grandchildren, Aubrey, Alaina, Kaylin, Braeden and Bryant. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Great Bridge Presbyterian Church, Chesapeake. Rev. Dr. Anita Herbert will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. The interment will be private in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or to your local humane society.Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary