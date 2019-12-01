|
PORTSMOUTH- Roger Gravatt, 92, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 surrounded by family. A native of New Brunswick, NJ, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard A. Gravatt; and grandson, Kyle Lane. He was a retired government electrical engineer and an active and faithful member of Simonsdale Presbyterian Church. Roger was a Boy Scouts Troop 219 leader, enjoyed snow skiing and traveling, and was well known for his notorious and infamous sweet tooth.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Kathryn T. Gravatt; daughter, Joan Lane (Dennis); two sons, David Gravatt and Michael Gravatt; three granddaughters, Jessica Allen (Zack), Samantha Randall (Nick) and Laura Gravatt; two great-grandchildren, Kyle Randall and Isabelle Allen; sister-in-law, Lorna Sniegoski; and nieces and nephews, Rick Gravatt, Sara Champion, Mark Sniegoski and Carol Sniegoski.
There will be a private burial. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 AM in Simonsdale Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Simonsdale Presbyterian Church, 5016 Vick St., Portsmouth, VA 23701. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019