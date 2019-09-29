The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
SWARTZ FUNERAL HOME - Flint
1225 WEST HILL ROAD
Flint, MI 48507-4735
810-235-2345
Roger Rennick
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
224 S. Military Highway,
Norfolk, VA
Roger Allan Rennick


1940 - 2019
Roger Allan Rennick Obituary
AVCM Roger Allan Rennick, 79, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Bonnie and his Daughter Kimberly Truxell (Robert), Son Scott Rennick (Elizabeth), Stepdaughter Lynn Federan (Douglas) 4 Grandchildren and 1 Great grandson. A celebration of his life will be at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 224 S. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23502 with Reverend John M. Eidam on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019
