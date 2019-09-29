|
|
AVCM Roger Allan Rennick, 79, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Bonnie and his Daughter Kimberly Truxell (Robert), Son Scott Rennick (Elizabeth), Stepdaughter Lynn Federan (Douglas) 4 Grandchildren and 1 Great grandson. A celebration of his life will be at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 224 S. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23502 with Reverend John M. Eidam on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019