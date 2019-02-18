Roger Allen Fedro changed his address on February 16, 2019 and now is making his way through the universe. He is survived by his children, Pamela Jane Callahan (Mark), Roger Fedro (Palmira), and Stephanie Fedro-Byrom; his grandchildren, Brooke Jenkins, Ann Marie Fedro, Greyson and Ally Byrom, and Zoey Lewis-Fedro; his great-grandson, Calem Jenkins; his brother, Reggie Fedro (Cindi); special people in his life, David Christenbury, Brad Byrom, Goldie Young, Donna Gladden, his beloved cat, Charlie, and many other special family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Charlotte Mary Fedro and ex-wife, Shirley Ray Brown; his mom and dad, Lena Lourick Fedro and Stephen Fedro; his grandson, David John Christenbury; his great-grandson, Solomon Jenkins; and his brother, Robert Fedro. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force Reserves, and retired as a Sergeant Major from the U.S. Army Reserveâ€™s 80th Division, 4th Brigade. He had a distinguished 50+ year career in the medical field that ranged from West Africa to New Jersey and Virginia. Roger will be remembered for his love of his family, friends, and animals, yard work, reading, movies, naps, decorating, unique sense of humor, newly found faith, and above all a work ethic like no other. Rogerâ€™s family has entrusted Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth to handle his final care arrangements. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 19 at Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 4251 Driver Lane, Suffolk, VA 23435. Family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon reception will be held immediately following the service. He will be laid to rest along with his wife Charlotte at Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia, with full military honors at a later date.Memorial donations may be made in honor of Roger to the Western Tidewater Free Clinic, 2019 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434. wtfreeclinic.orgâ€œDeath is nothing at all. It does not count. I have only slipped away into another room. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Life means all that it ever meant. All is well.â€ Henry Scott Holland. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary