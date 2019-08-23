|
|
Roger Earl Burnham, Sr. 82, peacefully left his home on August 21, 2019 for a 5 oâ€™clock tee time.
Roger was born in El Dorado, Kansas to the late Paul and Deloris Burnham. After high school, Roger joined the Navy where he served his country proudly for 20 years. After retired, Roger followed his passion and started his career as a golf professional. He taught at Princess Anne Country Club and Owls Creek for many years.
Other than his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Burnham; sisters, Janice Boger, Joyce Hibler and Gwen Williamson and brother Steven Burnham.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of over 60 years, Janet Prentice Burnham; daughters, Pam and her husband Ross Walizer, Lisa and her husband Frank Craft; son Roger and Tammy Burnham; grandchildren, Jared Craft, Mallory Craft, Frank Craft III, Benjamin Burnham and Jackson Burnham. And his faithful companion Penelope the Chihuahua.
Rogerâ€™s visitation will take place on Friday, August 23 at Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel (1801 Baltic Ave, VA Beach, 23451) from 7:30 PM until 9:00 PM. His celebration of life will take place Saturday, August 24 @ 11:00 AM at the same location, Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that to you make a donation to Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinsonâ€™s Research in the name of Roger by visiting www.tmcfunding.com. To leave a condolence go to www.altmeyerfh.com.
As Roger would say â€œOoooooKay, time to go!â€
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 23, 2019