Roger Frederick Wiedl, 79, of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully in his home March 30, 2020.
He was born April 11, 1940, in St. Paul MN. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and dear friend to many. Roger severed in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and was a member of The American Legion Post 327, VFW Post 1966 and the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 60. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Violet Wield as well as his beloved wife of 53 years, Marie.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Cindy Dennison (William) and Tammy Hewitt (Jeremy); sister, Nancy Sorgatz (Art) of Waterville, MN; 4 grandchildren whom he was very proud of - Adam & Matthew Dennison, Kaylee & Emma Raulerson; and many beloved friends who will miss him dearly.
Roger had an infectious and humorous personality. He made everyone around him laugh and feel special and would give you the shirt off his back. He also loved sports, horror movies, telling jokes, playing the lottery and a deep love for animals. There is a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled. We know we will see him again when we are all together with our Heavenly Father.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future date once the COVID-19 ban has been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Norfolk SPCA. You may offer condolences to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020