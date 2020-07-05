Roger Joseph Hall, 96, a retired naval aviator, died peacefully at home on June 29, 2020. He was born on September 11, 1923 in North Bergen, New Jersey. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Hall and Elsie Maulbeck, his wife, Mary Segalini Hall, his infant son, Glen, his daughter, Carole, and his brothers, Raymond, Andrew, and Frank. He was the third oldest of five brothers: Raymond, Andrew, Roger, William, and Frank.
Roger served in the U.S. Navy for over 26 years. He flew F4U Corsairs, C-118's, F9F Panthers, FM-2 Wildcats, and F6F Hellcats and served on the aircraft carriers, USS Boxer and the USS Antietam. He began his naval career in 1944 at the age of 21 and continued to serve his country in the Korean War and many other posts, retiring in 1971. After his career in the Navy, he began a second career as a bookkeeper for the next 15 years.
In 1950, Roger married Mary Segalini in Queens, NY, and they lived together in Pensacola, Florida; Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Argentia Naval Base in Newfoundland, and Rota Naval Base in Spain, before finally settling in 1968 in Virginia Beach, VA, where his three daughters graduated from Frank W. Cox High School.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Barbara Hall (David Marcus) of Decatur, GA, Linda Davis (Thomas Gillespie) of Chesapeake, VA, son-in-law Christopher Worley (widow of Carole) of Falls Church, VA, his younger brother, William Hall, of Gainesville, FL, grandchildren Adam Collins (Stacey), Teresa Emison (Major David Emison, USMC), Lauren Worley, Gabriel Marcus, Ana Marcus, Catherine Worley, Jonathan Marcus, great-grandchildren Leonidus Emison, Delaney Emison, Charlotte Collins, Mary Emison, Cody Collins, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Roger was an active member of many organizations in the Virginia Beach area. He was a founding member of the Church of the Holy Family on Great Neck Road and participated as a money counter, eucharistic minister and helped with the annual church fair. Roger was the treasurer for Meals on Wheels and also delivered meals until he was 90.
The Hall family would especially like to thank his caregivers: Cora Ladi, Marilou Bermudo, Carmen Lago, and Araceli Faustino for the loving dedication they provided in the last 18 months of his life. And thank you also to the great care received from all of the staff at Westminster Canterbury At Home Hospice Care.
The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 from 6pm-7:30pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Family, 1279 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 at 1:00pm on Friday, July 10, 2020. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com
. In lieu of flowers, friends may honor the memory of Roger by contributing to the Church of the Holy Family, 1279 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 or The Westminster- Canterbury Foundation (Hospice Enhancement Fund), 3100 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.