RIP Roger "Loneranger". Though we never met in person, I feel like I knew you well. I will miss "playing the game" with you but just as much I will miss the banter which you dealt out as well as you received. Thank you for your service.
{S.O.W}*St.Bloodknot*
Roger Lynn Briggs, 77, of Norfolk, VA, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was born in Woodsfield, Ohio to Roger W. and Grace Vivian Briggs. He attended Woodsfield High School. Roger honorably served his country as a member of the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate Senior Chief and retired after 23 years of service. He then worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for 17 years.
He was a kind and generous man known for his quick wit, his infectious smile as well as kind and compassionate spirit. He was a proud United States Veteran with a deep love for his country. Roger loved playing the game, Call of Duty and leaves behind many friends from his Call of Duty Klan who loved him dearly.
Roger leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 39 years, Betty J.; their 2 cherished pets, Bandit Buddy and Bella Ann; and his nephew and wife, Tim and Nancy Clift. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister, Linda Kay Clift Kurtz. He will be missed greatly by his family and many friends.
A private interment will be held at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.