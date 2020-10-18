1/1
Roger O. Graves
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger O'Dean Graves, 71, left this earthly life suddenly to be with our Lord, Sunday, 11 October 2020.

Roger was born on Valentine's Day 1949 in Alamance County, NC to Johnnie O'Dean and Carrie Belle Graves, where he lived until being drafted in 1969 into the U.S. Army to serve in Vietnam. Roger served proudly, attaining the rank of First Sergeant, retiring in 1992 at Fort Bragg, NC. He went on to work for Lockheed-Martin until 2002 when he moved to Virginia Beach. Roger then got his job of a lifetime as a Golf Course Marshall at Honeybee, and later at Battlefield Golf Club, where he acquired a whole new love of the game and a new family. When Roger passed away, he was officially what he always wanted to beâ€¦ a Golf bum.

Roger loved his family, his friends, his dog Prince, and his church. He never gave a little of himself, he always gave one hundred percent of himself to anyone and everyone, helping wherever he could; he will be missed by so many.

Roger was predeceased by his parents, Johnnie and Carrie Graves, along with a brother, Clyde "Skip" Graves.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lisa; daughters, Keisha Herbert, Kawanika Brown (Marvin), LaToya Graves, and Sparkle Collins, and a son, Jason Jordan (Quanella); along with (7) Grandchildren and (1) Great grandchild; Brothers, Theodore Graves (Barbara), Clifton Graves (Felisia); Mother-in-law, Pauline Brown; Sister-in-law, Doreen Venezia, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach Virginia. A Celebration of Life service will be private. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved