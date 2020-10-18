Roger O'Dean Graves, 71, left this earthly life suddenly to be with our Lord, Sunday, 11 October 2020.
Roger was born on Valentine's Day 1949 in Alamance County, NC to Johnnie O'Dean and Carrie Belle Graves, where he lived until being drafted in 1969 into the U.S. Army to serve in Vietnam. Roger served proudly, attaining the rank of First Sergeant, retiring in 1992 at Fort Bragg, NC. He went on to work for Lockheed-Martin until 2002 when he moved to Virginia Beach. Roger then got his job of a lifetime as a Golf Course Marshall at Honeybee, and later at Battlefield Golf Club, where he acquired a whole new love of the game and a new family. When Roger passed away, he was officially what he always wanted to beâ€¦ a Golf bum.
Roger loved his family, his friends, his dog Prince, and his church. He never gave a little of himself, he always gave one hundred percent of himself to anyone and everyone, helping wherever he could; he will be missed by so many.
Roger was predeceased by his parents, Johnnie and Carrie Graves, along with a brother, Clyde "Skip" Graves.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lisa; daughters, Keisha Herbert, Kawanika Brown (Marvin), LaToya Graves, and Sparkle Collins, and a son, Jason Jordan (Quanella); along with (7) Grandchildren and (1) Great grandchild; Brothers, Theodore Graves (Barbara), Clifton Graves (Felisia); Mother-in-law, Pauline Brown; Sister-in-law, Doreen Venezia, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach Virginia. A Celebration of Life service will be private. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
.