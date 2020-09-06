1/2
Roland Lee Dillon Jr.
Roland Lee "Bud" or "Heavy" Dillon, Jr., 92, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Chesapeake to the late Roland Lee Dillon Sr. and Sarah Brothers Dillon. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local #80, and South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley Ann Dillon; children, Cynthia Ann Vick (Steve), Roland Lee Dillon III (Margie); 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

A funeral ceremony will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10am at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake with Rev. Amos Eby officiating. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
SEP
8
Burial
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
