Roland "Carroll" Smith, Sr., 78, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019.
A resident of the City of Chesapeake since the age of five, Carroll lived in Chesapeake, formerly Old Norfolk County since 1946 and was a graduate of Oscar F. Smith High School. After honorably serving his country in the U. S. Army, he teamed up with William J. Hearring, the founder of Hearndon Construction, in 1975. He later became a partner in the business and, ultimately, came to be co-owners with partners Doug Smith, Bill Darden and George "Brick" Hill. Having built thousands of homes in the City of Chesapeake and surrounding areas, the company continues to be active in both development and construction throughout the region.
Carroll was a charter member of the Chesapeake Sports Club and was honored as its 2018 Member of the Year. He served on the Board of Directors for the Bank of Hampton Roads and has been active in The Lions Club, The Chesapeake Public Schools Education Foundation Blue Ribbon Committee and The Boy Scouts of America. He has also worked to benefit The United Way, The Salvation Army, Hope Haven, The Virginia Special Olympics, The Chesapeake Health Foundation, The Union Mission, Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Seton House, Eastern Virginia Medical School and other locally based charities. Carroll has been a member of Tidewater Builders Association since 1975, and was honored as its' Member of the Year in 2014. Carroll was honored to be the Chesapeake Rotary Club First Citizen in 2018. In many ways, R. Carroll Smith, Sr. has contributed greatly to making Chesapeake a better place to live and work, and has exemplified the rotary motto of "Service Above Self."
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Smith; sons, Roland Smith, Jr. and Doug Smith (Courtney); grandchildren, Meaghan Smith, Erinn Smith Bell (Carl), Krystal Smith and Harrison Smith; great-grandson, Grayson Smith; step great grandson, Reese Bell; siblings, Roy Smith, Jr. (Pam) and Martha Yarbrough (Bill); sister in law, Margie Anderson; beloved dog, Coco; as well as nieces, nephews and a large extended family.
Carroll's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice, Seniorcorp, the nursing staff in the ICU and long term recovery departments at Norfolk General Hospital, and the doctors from EVMS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHKD or Salvation Army of Hampton Roads. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019