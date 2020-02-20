The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
2587 Campostella Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map

Roland Vann Bagby


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland Vann Bagby Obituary
Roland Vann Bagby, 87, of the 700 block of Malbon Ave. passed away on February 15, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. He was born in Norfolk, VA on December 9, 1932 to the late Roland Eugene Bagby and Pinkie Ann Bagby. He was also predeceased by his sister, Delores James and brother Lloyd Bagby. Roland was a 1951 graduate of B.T. W. in Norfolk, VA. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Daisy (Kitty) Bagby; daughter, Beverly Davis (Howard) of Virginia Beach, VA; sister, Lenora B. Alexander of Chesapeake, VA; brothers, Walter Bagby (Dorethea) of Chesapeake, VA, Raymond Bagby (Brenda) of Fredericksburg, VA, Lionel Bagby (Elouise) of Norfolk, VA and William A. Bagby (Yvonne) of Raliegh, NC; grandchildren, Corey Trowell (Alexis), Marquetta Kauffman and Monty McGee (Lily); six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held, 12:00pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church, 2587 Campostella Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23324, Rev. Gregory Chapman, Officiating. A viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -