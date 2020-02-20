|
Roland Vann Bagby, 87, of the 700 block of Malbon Ave. passed away on February 15, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. He was born in Norfolk, VA on December 9, 1932 to the late Roland Eugene Bagby and Pinkie Ann Bagby. He was also predeceased by his sister, Delores James and brother Lloyd Bagby. Roland was a 1951 graduate of B.T. W. in Norfolk, VA. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Daisy (Kitty) Bagby; daughter, Beverly Davis (Howard) of Virginia Beach, VA; sister, Lenora B. Alexander of Chesapeake, VA; brothers, Walter Bagby (Dorethea) of Chesapeake, VA, Raymond Bagby (Brenda) of Fredericksburg, VA, Lionel Bagby (Elouise) of Norfolk, VA and William A. Bagby (Yvonne) of Raliegh, NC; grandchildren, Corey Trowell (Alexis), Marquetta Kauffman and Monty McGee (Lily); six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held, 12:00pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church, 2587 Campostella Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23324, Rev. Gregory Chapman, Officiating. A viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020