Rolando D. Ibanez
Rolando D. Ibanez, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on September 7, 2020.

Born in Mariveles Bataan, Philippines, he was the son of the late Silvestre and Sotera Ibanez. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after 24 years of honorable service and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 15 years. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife of almost 50 years, Estrella P. Ibanez; son Rollan Ibanez and wife, Alison, of Virginia Beach; daughter, Eileen Whitby and husband, Dennis, of Virginia Beach; two granddaughters, Ava and Alaina; two sisters Simona Mercado and Milagros Macaraig of the Philippines; and many nieces and nephews.

Rolando was known to his friends and family as "Rolly" or "Rudy". He was friendly with all those that he met. Rolly was hardworking, thoughtful, caring and generous with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed bowling with his league friends, working in his yard, and spending time with his granddaughters.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and the Fesenius Kidney care team in Virginia Beach, for the wonderful care provided.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Monday, September 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk on Tuesday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
SEP
15
Interment
01:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
