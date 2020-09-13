Rolando D. Ibanez, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on September 7, 2020.
Born in Mariveles Bataan, Philippines, he was the son of the late Silvestre and Sotera Ibanez. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after 24 years of honorable service and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 15 years. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife of almost 50 years, Estrella P. Ibanez; son Rollan Ibanez and wife, Alison, of Virginia Beach; daughter, Eileen Whitby and husband, Dennis, of Virginia Beach; two granddaughters, Ava and Alaina; two sisters Simona Mercado and Milagros Macaraig of the Philippines; and many nieces and nephews.
Rolando was known to his friends and family as "Rolly" or "Rudy". He was friendly with all those that he met. Rolly was hardworking, thoughtful, caring and generous with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed bowling with his league friends, working in his yard, and spending time with his granddaughters.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and the Fesenius Kidney care team in Virginia Beach, for the wonderful care provided.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Monday, September 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk on Tuesday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.