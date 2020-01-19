|
|
Romeo Gonzales Tamoria, 83, of Norfolk, VA, passed away in his home on January 12, 2020.
Born in Iba, Zambales, Philippines, he was the son of the late Simeon and Victoria Gonzales. He retired honorably from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer after 27 years of service.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 53 years, Alice Tamoria; son, Romeo Tamoria, Jr., step-children James Panganiban and Alicea Sanders; granddaughters, Kailie N. Gratis, Geannette S. Williams, and Elizabeth Sanders Jones; great-grandsons, Andrew, Christopher, Trey, and Shawn; brothers, Simeon, Jr., Eduardo, Amor, Edgardo and Israel; sisters, Alegria, Seriedad Escobar and Guia Kalaw; 34 nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020