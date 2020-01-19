The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Romeo Tamoria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romeo Gonzales Tamoria

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Romeo Gonzales Tamoria, 83, of Norfolk, VA, passed away in his home on January 12, 2020.

Born in Iba, Zambales, Philippines, he was the son of the late Simeon and Victoria Gonzales. He retired honorably from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer after 27 years of service.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 53 years, Alice Tamoria; son, Romeo Tamoria, Jr., step-children James Panganiban and Alicea Sanders; granddaughters, Kailie N. Gratis, Geannette S. Williams, and Elizabeth Sanders Jones; great-grandsons, Andrew, Christopher, Trey, and Shawn; brothers, Simeon, Jr., Eduardo, Amor, Edgardo and Israel; sisters, Alegria, Seriedad Escobar and Guia Kalaw; 34 nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Romeo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -