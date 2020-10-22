Ronald August Timchak, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Pennsylvania to the late August and Dorothy Timchak. He was a U.S. Navy retired veteran and a member of the Fleet Reserve. He is predeceased by his wife, Catherine Timchak.He is survived by two daughters, Wendy Timchak and significant other Kirk Armfield and Ginger Riley and husband Todd; a son, Christopher Timchak and wife Tina; two brothers, George Timchak and wife Rebecca and Robert Timchak; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.All services will remain private.