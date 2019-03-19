Ronald Cola Dunlow, 83, of Bedford Street, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.Mr. Dunlow was born in Bertie County, NC, on September 17, 1935, and was the son of the late William Miles and Texanne Mizelle Dunlow. A retired machinist with Sheller-Globe in Norfolk, VA, he was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Merry Hill, NC. An avid vegetable gardener, he was an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Cathleen Byrum and Doris Lee; and by two brothers, Miles M. â€œTeenyâ€ and Sherman Dunlow.Surviving are his daughter, Debra L. Keffer and husband, Lynn, of Chesapeake; a son, Ronald K. Dunlow and wife, Jackie, of Moyock, NC; a sister, Betty Mizelle of Colerain; four grandsons, Jonathan (Crystal), Ryan, Ronnie (Christina), and Ricky Keffer (Samantha); six great-grandchildren, Aidan, Colton, Johnny, Raelynn, Bristol, and Liam, and two on the way.Graveside services will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery, Merry Hill, and will be conducted by Pastors Nevin Mast and Gene Martin. Friends may join the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to the cemetery fund at Riverside Baptist Church, 1208 NC 45 North, Merry Hill, NC 27957.Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary