The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Dunlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Cola Dunlow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Cola Dunlow Obituary
Ronald Cola Dunlow, 83, of Bedford Street, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.Mr. Dunlow was born in Bertie County, NC, on September 17, 1935, and was the son of the late William Miles and Texanne Mizelle Dunlow. A retired machinist with Sheller-Globe in Norfolk, VA, he was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Merry Hill, NC. An avid vegetable gardener, he was an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Cathleen Byrum and Doris Lee; and by two brothers, Miles M. â€œTeenyâ€ and Sherman Dunlow.Surviving are his daughter, Debra L. Keffer and husband, Lynn, of Chesapeake; a son, Ronald K. Dunlow and wife, Jackie, of Moyock, NC; a sister, Betty Mizelle of Colerain; four grandsons, Jonathan (Crystal), Ryan, Ronnie (Christina), and Ricky Keffer (Samantha); six great-grandchildren, Aidan, Colton, Johnny, Raelynn, Bristol, and Liam, and two on the way.Graveside services will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery, Merry Hill, and will be conducted by Pastors Nevin Mast and Gene Martin. Friends may join the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to the cemetery fund at Riverside Baptist Church, 1208 NC 45 North, Merry Hill, NC 27957.Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
Download Now