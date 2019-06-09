|
Ronald David Morefield, 65, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 5, 2019. Born in Richlands, VA, he was the son of the late William Charles and Viola Vance Morefield. He was retired as a Clerk from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 39 years. He attended River Oak Church and loved fishing. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 44 years, Linda Morefield; sons, David Morefield and Daniel Morefield (Madeline); grandchildren, Christian, Vance, and Weston; brother, John Morefield (Gerry) and Charles Morefield (Kelly); and numerous extended family. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, June 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to River Oak Church or the charity of oneâ€™s choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019