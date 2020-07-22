1/2
Ronald E. Ellison
Ronald E. Ellison, 83, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 19, 2020.

Born in Roanoke, VA, he was the son of the late Carl A. Ellison and Lillian Baker Greer. He served honorably in the U. S. Army and retired as a Programmer Analyst from Unisys Corporation. He was a member of Azalea Baptist Church and was a soloist, writer, played musical instruments, and enjoyed woodworking.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Wesley F. Ellison and daughter, Kendall P. Ellison. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia E. Ellison; two sons, Charles F. Shuman of Norfolk and Peter K. Ellison and wife, Amy, of Virginia Beach; five grandchildren, Charles Jr., Jarrod and Landis Shuman, Sarah and Caroline Ellison; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Z. Ellison and wife, Mary, of Marietta, GA.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Azalea Baptist Church on Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. by his brother, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Z. Ellison. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CHKD or Leukemia Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Azalea Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 23, 2020
Dear PAT
It saddens my heart to see Rons passing.He was such a good guy,excellent patient,but also a dear friend to me as You are.MY he rest in peace
Dr. O
Leslie B. Oppleman M.D.
Friend
July 23, 2020
Ron was a coworker at Angelico violins.
Hi was a great friend and a person who helped me a lot in my first difficult years since arriving in America.I am grateful to fate that I had the good fortune to meet him.He will be missed.
Yordan Popov
Friend
July 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Yordan Popov
July 22, 2020
Ron was a friend and coworker at Unisys. I will remember him as one of the nicest people I had the pleasure to meet. My prayers are with Pat and his family. He will be missed.
Michele Keeton (Miller)
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Ron was a friend and fellow worker at UNISYS. He was a gifted programer and computer analyst. He was a part of our family and we will all miss him.
Richard Harper
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Pat, praying for you,Chuck, Pete and the rest of the family during this time. Sorry that I can’t be there! Take care!
Jo Anne Baker Clevinger
Family
