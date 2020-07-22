Ronald E. Ellison, 83, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 19, 2020.
Born in Roanoke, VA, he was the son of the late Carl A. Ellison and Lillian Baker Greer. He served honorably in the U. S. Army and retired as a Programmer Analyst from Unisys Corporation. He was a member of Azalea Baptist Church and was a soloist, writer, played musical instruments, and enjoyed woodworking.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Wesley F. Ellison and daughter, Kendall P. Ellison. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia E. Ellison; two sons, Charles F. Shuman of Norfolk and Peter K. Ellison and wife, Amy, of Virginia Beach; five grandchildren, Charles Jr., Jarrod and Landis Shuman, Sarah and Caroline Ellison; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Z. Ellison and wife, Mary, of Marietta, GA.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Azalea Baptist Church on Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. by his brother, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Z. Ellison. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CHKD or Leukemia Society
