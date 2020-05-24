Lois and family, Harold and I are so sorry for your loss. Ronnie was such a great guy and his obituary said it all. All of you will share such loving memories of him for years to come.
Please extend our condolences to your whole family, especially Carol and George.
Sincerely,
Harold and Sharon Edwards
Ronald Eugene Kuhn, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early hours of May 19, 2020. Ronald was born August 18, 1940 to Howard and Alice Kuhn in Roanoke, VA. He attended Maury High School in Norfolk, VA.
The oldest of three children, Ronald grew up amongst a large extended family. He was very close to his Grandpa and Grandma Webster. Along with his brother, George and sister, Carol, he spent a lot of time with his aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly. As a young man, Ronald worked for many years with his uncles Harold, Dan and Sammy at their family owned Gulf Station on Military Highway. It is there that he met the love of his life, Lois, on a blind date. Ronald also drove a fuel truck for another family business, F & W while at the same time attending night school. He became a licensed mechanic and spent years working for Tidewater Service Center and Wilkins Chevrolet. In 1963, Ronald enlisted in the Virginia Army National Guard. He retired after 20 years with many decorations, badges and commendations. He also had a second career at the Naval Aviation Depot in Norfolk, VA. He retired as a Lead Aircraft Machinist with many awards and accolades as well. In his retirement years, he spent time working for American Golf as a mechanic, where he unknowingly worked with his eldest daughter's future husband and met the likes of Tiger Woods.
Ronald was well respected and worked hard, accomplishing many things in his different careers. But no job was more important to him or brought him as much joy than that of a devoted father and grandfather. He spent his last years with his four grandchildren who affectionately called him Peeps. His best days were spent with them. He enjoyed painting, cooking and fishing. He loved spending time in nature and gardening. He was charming and funny and an excellent cook. He was a loyal fan of the Washington Redskins. He was a sharp dresser who knew how to cut a rug. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He knew no strangers and had no enemies.
He was predeceased in death by his father, Howard and mother, Alice Kuhn. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Lois; their two daughters Rebecca and her husband John Snyder of Chesapeake, VA; Deborah and her husband Richard Bryant of Virginia Beach; his brother George and his wife Mary Ellen Kuhn of Chesapeake, VA; his sister Carol and her husband Virgil Stokely of Hertford, NC; and his four grandchildren, Wesley, Loretta, John David and Elizabeth. He was blessed to have a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and neighbors.
A funeral service will be held at Kempsville Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach on Thursday, May 28 at 12:00 PM. Due to recent restrictions, immediate family only will be attending the burial at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk following the service. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00-9:00 PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home on Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, May 27. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute (https://secure.hamptonu.edu/contribute/hupti/) or Union Mission Ministries.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.