Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Resources
Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald F. Duke

Ronald F. Duke, 84, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 16, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Duke and Erma Jordan and her husband, Joseph. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from the U.S. Air Force.

Ronald was preceded in death by a twin brother, Donald Duke and a sister, Eileen Walton. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Faye C. Duke; two daughters, Belinda Duke and Bonnie Hood and her husband, Rodney; a sister, Linda Jordan; grandchildren, Jamie Hood and Stefanie Howe; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Fischer, Andrew Fischer, and Aeris Howe.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, June 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Friday, June 21, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 19, 2019
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 19, 2019
