Ronald Harold Bock, Sr., 83 of Hinton passed away Friday August 30, 2019 at Rockin Chair Residential Care following a long illness.
Born August 28, 1936 in Staten Island, NY, he was the son of the late Harold and Martha Westerlow Bock.
Ron was the retired owner of Bock Drum Co., Inc. in Norfolk, VA. He was a member of the Reusable Industrial Packaging Association and attended First Baptist Church in Hinton. Ron was an avid golfer and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Charlton Trainum Bock. Four sons, Brian Bock of Chesapeake, VA, and Ronald Bock, Jr., Jon Bock and Carl Bock, all of Virginia Beach, VA. One daughter, Elizabeth Bock of Virginia Beach, VA. One brother, Harold A. Bock of Eatontown, NJ and one sister, Doris Meise of Virginia Beach, VA. One step-son, Scott Trainum of Hinton and two step-daughters, Melissa Drumheller of Lynchburg, VA and Amy Mansfield of Hinton. 12 grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m .Monday September 2, 2019 at Pivont Funeral Home Chapel in Hinton with Pastor Jeff Canterbury officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time Monday.
Cremation will follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 6510 N. Military Hwy, Norfolk,VA 23518.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019