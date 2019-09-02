The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Pivont Funeral Home - Hinton
100 Park Avenue
Hinton, WV 25951
304-466-0026
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Pivont Funeral Home - Hinton
100 Park Avenue
Hinton, WV 25951
Ronald Harold Bock Sr.

Ronald Harold Bock Sr. Obituary
Ronald Harold Bock, Sr., 83 of Hinton passed away Friday August 30, 2019.

Ron was the retired owner of Bock Drum Industries in Norfolk, VA. He was a member of the Reusable Industrial Packaging Association and attended First Baptist Church in Hinton. Ron was an avid golfer.

Surviving, his wife, Betty Charlton Trainum Bock. Four sons, Brian Bock of Chesapeake, VA, and Ronald Bock, Jr., Jon Bock and Carl Bock, and one daughter Elizabeth Bock, all of Virginia Beach, VA. One brother, Harold A. Bock of Eatontown, NJ and one sister, Doris Meise of Virginia Beach, VA. One step-son, Scott Trainum and two step-daughters, Melissa Drumheller and Amy Mansfield. 12 grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m .Monday September 2, 2019 at Pivont Funeral Home Chapel in Hinton with Pastor Jeff Canterbury officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time Monday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 6510 N. Military Hwy, Norfolk,VA 23518.

Condolences at www.pivontfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Pivont Funeral Home, Hinton, WV
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 2, 2019
