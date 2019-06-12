Ronald â€œRonnieâ€ Hayden Womack, Sr., 78, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1940 to the late James Clawson and Wilma Yow Womack. He was also preceded in death by his sons, James Gregory Womack and Shawn L. Conley; sister, Joyce Harper; and brother, Raymond Womack. Ronnie was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the Virginia Country Music Association. He was co-owner of L.M.R. Construction Company and worked in grading and utilities for Suburban Utilities until his retirement. Ronnie also enjoyed playing music locally, especially to the delight of his many fans at various nursing homes. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Linda Womack; daughters, Melissa Boyd (James) and Holly Revell (Lee); sons, Ronald â€œDennyâ€ Womack, Jr. (Donna) and Donald Joseph Conley; brother, Roger Womack; grandchildren, Joseph (Nakia), Amy, Kimberly, and Emma Anne; great grandchildren, Cameron, Charles and Joseph; and his beloved fur baby, Chloe. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Suffolk. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 PM Thursday evening at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Bennetts Creek Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary