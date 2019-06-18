|
Ronald James Thomas Jr.
Ronald James "Jimmy" Thomas Jr., 58, passed away on June 16, 2019. He was born to Ronald James "Ronnie" Thomas Sr. and the late Virginia Ann Jones Thomas. He is also predeceased by his nephew, Brandon Bayens. He was a sheet metal fabricator and welder at JUWACO, Inc. He was a long standing member of Suffolk Moose Lodge #141 where he served as past governor and held a 3rd degree fellowship. Jimmy is survived by his son, Anthony Wayne Thomas; sister and husband, Victoria Motley and Wayne; brothers and wife, Jerry, David and Brenda Thomas; niece and nephews, Russ Adkison, Matthew, Brandi, Andrew and Jarrett Thomas and Alex Griffith. Jimmy's funeral service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Cypress Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm, Wednesday at Parr's. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Moose Charities, 675 Turlington Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
