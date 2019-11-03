|
Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on October 29, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. Ronald was born in Kingston, NY to Edna and Oliver Wirth. Ronald graduated from Eastern Nazarene College and became a minister. Ronald pastored churches in Connecticut, New York, Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont. He pastored the Danielson, CT Church of the Nazarene for 25 years. Ronald retired from formal pastoring and moved to Virginia Beach, VA to be near his son and daughter in law. He remained involved in church and would fill in for local Hampton Roads pastors when needed. Ronald loved the Lord and loved people. Ronald is preceded in death by his mother Edna Wirth, father Oliver Wirth, step mother Alice Wirth, sister Marilyn Forman, sons David and Stephen Wirth. Ronald is survived by his wife Audrey Wirth, son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Paula Wirth. Ronald is also survived by his family of friends that he loves as brothers, sisters, daughters and sons. A Celebration of Life to be held on November 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Tidewater Central Church of the Nazarene, 5514 Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019