|
|
Ron Tesnow was born on January 1, 1944 in Elmira New York to loving parents, Ralph and Gertrude. As a young man, he spent time in the Finger Lakes Region of New York, Graduated from Elmira College, and developed a lifelong love with Keuka Lake. Ron maintained strong relationships with his childhood friends over the course of his life.
During his professional career, Ron worked with General Motors Acceptance Corporation. He was a loyal employee, giving them 30 years of dedicated service by providing financing support for GM based car dealerships, including many in the Tidewater Area.
Ron was an avid outdoorsman, who loved shooting skeet and fly fishing. The sounds of his guitar often complimented a beautiful campfire. He was a tremendous carpenter and handyman; no job was too much for him. As a car enthusiast, he loved the roar of a V8 engine and was particularly fond of 1967 Corvettes. On Sundays, he could be found watching Nascar, typically cheering on one of the Earnhardt's.
In retirement, Ron spent most of his time serving as a mentor and friend to those in need in the Tidewater community. He was a loved and respected by many whom he touched.
Ron is survived by his two sons and their wives, Scott and Alex Tesnow, Ron and Abigail Tesnow and two grandchildren Declan and Emerson. He has a sister Judy Tesnow, who he loved dearly. His ex-wife and longtime friend Catherine Tesnow remained close with him over the years.
As a cancer survivor, the family would like to extend sincere thanks to his physicians and their staff for their support and care over the years.
A small family memorial service will be held later this year in upstate New York, the place Ron loved the most.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020