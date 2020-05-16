Ronald L. "Ronnie" Levy
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Ronald "Ronnie" L. Levy, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 79.

Ronnie was born in Norfolk, VA to Max and Goldie (Peltz) Levy. A graduate of Newport News High School, he was a member of "Granby High School's lost class of â€˜59." After attending Norfolk Division of William and Mary, he graduated from Weaver Airlines School in Kansas City, MO. On July 4, 1965, he married Paula Faye Krukin. They raised two sons, Mark and Jason.

Ronnie loved airplanes and flying the â€˜friendly skies.' Enjoying 40 years with United Airlines, he received many awards and commendations for exceptional service throughout his career. The only passion Ronnie enjoyed more than airplanes was his love for family, friends, and his 4-legged creatures. Known to everyone for his kind and gentle soul, Ronnie showed warmth and compassion to everyone and everything he encountered. Ronnie always lit up a room with his smile and a laughter that made those around him feel lucky to be with him.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Max and his mother, Goldie. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Paula; his children, Mark, Frank, Jason, and Erin; his granddaughter Logan; his brother, Marshall; and sister-in-law, Sandi; his sister, Brenda and brother-in-law Larry; his sister-in-law, Gail and brother-in-law Seymour; as well as eight nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Hebrew Cemetery on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, VA. Masks are required for all in attendance. Donations may be sent to Temple Emanuel at 424 25th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 or a charity of your choice in Ronnie's memory. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hebrew Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
