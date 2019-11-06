|
|
Ronald Lee Glaus, 66, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 3, 2019.
Born in Pennsylvania, he was a graduate of Butler High School in Butler, PA, Class of 1971. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3204 and the SAG-AFTRA. He worked for many years as a Pressman for the Virginian Pilot before retiring. Afterward, he worked in sales for Cox Communications.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Virginia Glaus. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of eleven years, Nancy Belote Glaus; two daughters, Melanie Glaus Allen (Tracy) and Bethanie Glaus Russo (Buck); step-son, Billy Belote; grandchildren, Stephanie and Samantha Allen, and Matthew and Luke Russo, all of Virginia Beach; brother, Harry Glaus of Woodlawn, WA; and his beloved dog, Chloe.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Go Steelers!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019