Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Vaughan, 77, of Dutton passed away on November 18, 2020. Ronnie was born April 5, 1943 to George and Georgia Vaughan in Newport News, Virginia. He graduated from Warwick High School in 1961. He spent most of his career as a Supervisor at the Newport News Shipbuilding in the X32 Sheet Metal Department. After 46 years of service, Ronnie retired as a Master Shipbuilder in 2007. He was a member of Hilton Baptist Church. Ronnie enjoyed boating and sports and was an avid Washington fan. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons Randy Vaughan (Becky) and Dave Vaughan; Stepdaughters Mary Ewell (Randy), Teresa Eads (Tommy), Barbara Jackson (Wayne), Lori Bennett (Paul), Anita Pritchett (Eddie); Stepsons Robert Bennett (Leanne) and Mike Bennett (Jessica); 24 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; Sister Shirley London; Brother Roger Vaughan (Doris) and his beloved dog, Precious. He was preceded in death by his Father George Vaughan; Mother Georgia Scott; Brother Robert Vaughan; and Step Grandsons Richard Pritchett and Troy Eads. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Richard Allan Pritchett Scholarship Fund, C/O Chesapeake Bank P.O. Box 1078, Mathews, VA 23109. A private family burial will be held November 28th, 2020 at Windsor Gardens Cemetery.



