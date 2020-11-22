1/1
Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Vaughan
1943 - 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Vaughan, 77, of Dutton passed away on November 18, 2020. Ronnie was born April 5, 1943 to George and Georgia Vaughan in Newport News, Virginia. He graduated from Warwick High School in 1961. He spent most of his career as a Supervisor at the Newport News Shipbuilding in the X32 Sheet Metal Department. After 46 years of service, Ronnie retired as a Master Shipbuilder in 2007. He was a member of Hilton Baptist Church. Ronnie enjoyed boating and sports and was an avid Washington fan. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons Randy Vaughan (Becky) and Dave Vaughan; Stepdaughters Mary Ewell (Randy), Teresa Eads (Tommy), Barbara Jackson (Wayne), Lori Bennett (Paul), Anita Pritchett (Eddie); Stepsons Robert Bennett (Leanne) and Mike Bennett (Jessica); 24 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; Sister Shirley London; Brother Roger Vaughan (Doris) and his beloved dog, Precious. He was preceded in death by his Father George Vaughan; Mother Georgia Scott; Brother Robert Vaughan; and Step Grandsons Richard Pritchett and Troy Eads. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Richard Allan Pritchett Scholarship Fund, C/O Chesapeake Bank P.O. Box 1078, Mathews, VA 23109. A private family burial will be held November 28th, 2020 at Windsor Gardens Cemetery.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
Such an amazing man who was the true definition of laid back and content. It was very rare to see him upset. Grand daddy Ronnie was a man who didn’t have to be many things but took pride in being so... such as a step father to many and A grandfather to many more. He vowed to take on a huge family the day he married bam bam and I am so glad he did. I never doubted the way he loved me as a grand daughter and I always knew I could go to him for love and support. My fondest memories will always be having to run into my grand parents house and find a blanket FAST cause even in the summer there was frost on the windows haha and how we always joked about the twins in his belly. Thank you Ronnie for always being the man you didn’t have to be. I will forever be grateful for having you in my life I love you and you be missed dearly.
Jackie wacky
Grandchild
November 20, 2020
Ronnie was my ex brother-in-law and was always there when I needed advice or know something. He was also a wonderful friend and I definitely will miss him. Rest In Peace Ronnie.
Lea Smith
Friend
