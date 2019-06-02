It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Snyder, 74, announces that he passed away peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital on May 22, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends. He is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years, Donna Snyder, his sons Kenneth (Courtney) and Gary (Michele), his sister Barbara Lewis, brother Charles Irving Snyder, and granddaughters Kaitlyn, Cora, Abbi, and Emma Snyder. He was predeceased by his parents Isaac and Verna Snyder and his sister Janet Teller. Ron retired as Branch Manager at Yellow Freight Systems and worked on small engine repair in his later years when he was able. Although he endured many years of treatments for several serious medical conditions, including liver and kidney transplants, he never lost his wonderful sense of humor and could make his family and friends laugh no matter the difficulty at hand. He loved to entertain his family with jokes and stories never to be forgotten and often repeated by all those who loved him. He especially adored his four granddaughters and was so very proud of their many achievements. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. He would have been very pleased to have known that as an organ donor himself, he was able to donate his eyes to help two blind people see. He would have considered the opportunity a way to â€œpay it forwardâ€ since he was a double organ transplant recipient himself which greatly extended his life expectancy. A Celebration of Ronâ€™s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor, or contributing to Lifenet Health or Lions Medical Eye Bank of Eastern Virginia. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary