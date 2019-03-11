Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Veale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Michael Veale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Michael Veale Obituary
Franklin â€" Ronald Michael Veale, 71, passed away March 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Ronnie was born in South Carolina and raised in Norfolk. He was predeceased by his parents, Nolan and Mattie Veale, a brother Nolan B. Veale, Jr , two sisters, Barbara Ann Argo and Joann Vessell and a niece Tina Varda.Ronnie had been doing carpentry work since he was 14 years old with his father and was a skilled craftsman with R. W. Tyler and Associates.Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Linda Varda and Hilda Doyle, a host of nieces and nephews and friends.A funeral will be conducted at 11 AM Thursday March 14, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with the Rev. James H. Hyatt , Jr. officiating. The burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to the . www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.