Franklin â€" Ronald Michael Veale, 71, passed away March 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Ronnie was born in South Carolina and raised in Norfolk. He was predeceased by his parents, Nolan and Mattie Veale, a brother Nolan B. Veale, Jr , two sisters, Barbara Ann Argo and Joann Vessell and a niece Tina Varda.Ronnie had been doing carpentry work since he was 14 years old with his father and was a skilled craftsman with R. W. Tyler and Associates.Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Linda Varda and Hilda Doyle, a host of nieces and nephews and friends.A funeral will be conducted at 11 AM Thursday March 14, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with the Rev. James H. Hyatt , Jr. officiating. The burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to the . www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2019