It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Monroe Cox, 78, announces that he passed away at his home in Chesapeake Virginia on Friday, May 24, 2019.He is survived by his loving partner of over 20 years, Lori Davis; his son, Brant Cox and his wife, Kelly, and mother, Patricia Ann Cox; grandchildren, Christopher and Katherine Cox: sister, Nancy Smith and her husband Ron; nieces Shayla Labencki and Tiffany Goodman, their families, and many close friends.Born and raised in Columbia, Missouri, Ron was the son of Robert and Dorothy Cox. He was a graduate of the University of Missouri where he earned first-team All-American honors as a sophomore shortstop in 1960 after hitting .407 that season (the highest ever at the time by an All-American shortstop). He was the first-ever sophomore in the schoolâ€™s history to earn first-team All-American honors and was featured on the cover of the 1961 Official NCAA Baseball Guide. An outstanding all-around athlete, he also lettered on MU's basketball team in 1960 and had been offered a football scholarship to play quarterback at MU but declined in order to focus on baseball. He was drafted in 1962 by the St. Louis Cardinals and played for nine years, including two with the Tidewater Tides. He was inducted into the University of Missouriâ€™s Hall of Fame in 2005.After retiring from baseball, he made his home in Portsmouth, Va. and was a successful marketing/advertising executive, earning multiple sales awards over the course of his career. He continued to be involved in sports, both playing and coaching. He loved to cook and take road trips and he was passionate about spending time with his friends. He was a great father and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA 23434. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth. The family will receive friends at Baker-Foster Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30, from 6â€" 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Portsmouth Sports Club Foundationâ€™s Scholarship Program. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 28, 2019