Ronald Otis "Ronnie" Jones, Sr., 70, of Chesapeake, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, he was the son of Mohn D. Jones and the late Thomas Edward Jones, Sr. Ronnie was also predeceased by his son, Ronald Otis Jones, Jr. Ronnie was retired from NAS, where he was an Avionics Technician. After retirement, he continued to contract, specializing in helicopter repair. Most of all, Ronnie will be remembered for his love of family and friends.
Including his mother Mohn, Ronnie is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Tiffany Mills (Lamonte) and Heather Robinson (Daniel); grandchildren, Kaya, Gabriel, Maddie, Layne, Charley, Isabelle, Emma, and Esther; a brother, Tommy Jones (Carol), as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Deep Creek United Methodist Church. Pastor Mike Plasters will officiate. The interment of urns for Ronnie and his son, Otis Jones, will follow in Culpepper Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at a viewing, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Duke Cancer Institute or Deep Creek United Methodist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 22, 2019