The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Deep Creek United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Otis "Ronnie" Jones Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Otis "Ronnie" Jones Sr. Obituary
Ronald Otis "Ronnie" Jones, Sr., 70, of Chesapeake, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, he was the son of Mohn D. Jones and the late Thomas Edward Jones, Sr. Ronnie was also predeceased by his son, Ronald Otis Jones, Jr. Ronnie was retired from NAS, where he was an Avionics Technician. After retirement, he continued to contract, specializing in helicopter repair. Most of all, Ronnie will be remembered for his love of family and friends.

Including his mother Mohn, Ronnie is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Tiffany Mills (Lamonte) and Heather Robinson (Daniel); grandchildren, Kaya, Gabriel, Maddie, Layne, Charley, Isabelle, Emma, and Esther; a brother, Tommy Jones (Carol), as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Deep Creek United Methodist Church. Pastor Mike Plasters will officiate. The interment of urns for Ronnie and his son, Otis Jones, will follow in Culpepper Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at a viewing, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.

Memorial contributions may be made to Duke Cancer Institute or Deep Creek United Methodist Church.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -