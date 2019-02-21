The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Ronald Pelot Hickam "Ron" 'Jr.'

Ronald Pelot Hickam "Ron" 'Jr.' Obituary
Ronald Pelot Hickam, Jr., 59, passed away on February 18, 2019.Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Ronald P. Hickam, Sr., and Joyce Morris Hickam. He graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in 1977.Ronald was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Julie Doll Hickam. Left to cherish his memory: a brother, Ross M. Hickam and two sisters, Mary â€œMartiâ€ M. Cawley and husband, Pete, and Wendy R. Hickam.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, VA on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to VHL Alliance. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
