You bought joy, happiness and laughter to all who knew you, you will be sorely missed by everyone. As a life-long native of Norfolk he served as an unofficial ambassador, proud to showcase his hometown and the entire Hampton Roads area.



Ronald was a Housing Inspector with the City of Norfolk, active in civic and community life, volunteering with Meals on Wheels and the local food bank. He achieved success by living well, laughing often and loving much. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Aline Whitehurst, brother Gene Whitehurst, and wife Rosemary Whitehurst. An appropriate memorial will be planned when all who loved Ronald are safe to gather.



Donations: Booker T. Washington High School, Class of 1957.



