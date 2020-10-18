1/1
Ronald Quincy Whitehurst
You bought joy, happiness and laughter to all who knew you, you will be sorely missed by everyone. As a life-long native of Norfolk he served as an unofficial ambassador, proud to showcase his hometown and the entire Hampton Roads area.

Ronald was a Housing Inspector with the City of Norfolk, active in civic and community life, volunteering with Meals on Wheels and the local food bank. He achieved success by living well, laughing often and loving much. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Aline Whitehurst, brother Gene Whitehurst, and wife Rosemary Whitehurst. An appropriate memorial will be planned when all who loved Ronald are safe to gather.

Donations: Booker T. Washington High School, Class of 1957.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 17, 2020
I met Ron at the Downtown Athletic Club about 30 years ago. Despite our difference in race, we became the best of friends, seeing each other there almost daily. Even after the club closed, we remained friends and stayed in touch. He and Rosemary helped me celebrate my wedding and my 50th birthday; we exchanged Christmas cards every year, even after my wife and I moved to western North Carolina. When I learned that Ron had passed away, I felt as though I had lost my best friend.
Sonny Phipps
Friend
