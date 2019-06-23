The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Ronald R. Elings


Ronald Ray Elings, 61, of Norfolk passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 19, 2019.

Ron was born on October 15, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa and was the son of the late John and Cleo Brennan. He was predeceased by a sister Cheryl Tull.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 26 years Robin Elings; daughter, Tonya Baker; granddaughter, Angelica Baker; Brother, Clemens â€œBillyâ€ Elings; sister, Kimra Wells as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ronâ€™s name to the . Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
