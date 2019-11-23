|
Ronald Scott Harmon, 60, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born on August 23, 1959, in Portsmouth, VA. He was the son of the late Harold Harmon, Sr., and Rena Harmon.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his children, Sherry, Susie, Ronald, Jr. as well as his ten beloved grandchildren; his siblings, Bob, Chris, and Terry.
Ronald was a retired machinist at the Naval Air Station.
The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 23, 2019