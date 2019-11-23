The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Scott Harmon


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Scott Harmon Obituary
Ronald Scott Harmon, 60, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born on August 23, 1959, in Portsmouth, VA. He was the son of the late Harold Harmon, Sr., and Rena Harmon.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his children, Sherry, Susie, Ronald, Jr. as well as his ten beloved grandchildren; his siblings, Bob, Chris, and Terry.

Ronald was a retired machinist at the Naval Air Station.

The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -