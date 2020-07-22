Ronald V. "Ron" Wasson, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Virginia Beach. Ron was born on August 4, 1933 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. After graduating from High School Ron joined the Army. After completing his service, Ron joined the Sherwin-Williams Paint Company for which he would work until he retired at age 62. Ron brought his family to Virginia Beach in 1963 and loved living here. In particular, Ron loved coaching girl's youth basketball and softball teams. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita. He is survived by his son, Robert; his daughter, Kathy; two grandchildren, Kristina and Paul; and three great-grandchildren, Abby, Blake and Lucy. Blake and Lucy, who are twins, share Ron's birthday.