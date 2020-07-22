1/
Ronald V. "Ron" Wasson
1933 - 2020
Ronald V. "Ron" Wasson, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Virginia Beach. Ron was born on August 4, 1933 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. After graduating from High School Ron joined the Army. After completing his service, Ron joined the Sherwin-Williams Paint Company for which he would work until he retired at age 62. Ron brought his family to Virginia Beach in 1963 and loved living here. In particular, Ron loved coaching girl's youth basketball and softball teams. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita. He is survived by his son, Robert; his daughter, Kathy; two grandchildren, Kristina and Paul; and three great-grandchildren, Abby, Blake and Lucy. Blake and Lucy, who are twins, share Ron's birthday.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
July 22, 2020
Our prayers are with you during this difficult time. Ron was a friend and we will miss him.
Jack & June Sorrells
Friend
July 22, 2020
We were next door neighbors in Virginia Beach in the late 1960s. God bless his soul and each of his family.
Jim and Mary Oliver
Friend
July 22, 2020
He was my cousin and there wa a time when he lived with my family in Sharon, Pa. He was a lot if fun to be around and our family enjoyed having him with us for the period when he worked at the steel mill before he went to college. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends from my family.
Mary Edna Brillhart
Family
