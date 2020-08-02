Ronald (Ron) W. Barnish, 86, passed away on July 26, 2020, surrounded by the love of his life, Lois, and family.
A 20 year veteran of the Navy, he worked many different jobs after his retirement: business owner, activities coordinator and he arranged a cotillion dance for the patients with Alzheimer's. Jetted Tubs of Tidewater was his business where he advertised "you get the best whirl around town".
A staunch NY Giants fan he was always hoping for a comeback.
The very proud father of five children that were the joy of his life: Loretta, Debbie, Jackie, Ronnie (Mr. Soccer) and Bonnie. He has ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Lois his soul mate for 67 years.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Church of the Ascension Food pantry.
