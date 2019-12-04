|
|
Ronald Wayne Tillett, 80, passed away November 29, 2019 in Burleson, Texas.
Ronald was born March 1, 1939 in Elizabeth City, N.C. to Charles Weymouth Tillett, Jr. and Birdie (Pritchard) Tillett.
Ron married Debora (Bauer) Tillett, June 6, 1970 in Elizabeth City, N.C. Ron is preceded in death by parents Charles Tillett, Birdie Tillett, and sister Roberta Dianne (Tillett) Ward. He is survived by his wife, Debora, children, Christopher Tillett, and Cassandra (Cassie) Havas, grandson, Aidan Havas of Burleson, TX, brother Charles Weymouth Tillett, III and wife Norma of Beaufort, N.C. and close friend since age 4, Radford Cliff Reel and wife Patricia of Jacksonville, Florida.
Ron was a devoted husband, father, and most loved the title of Paw Paw to grandson Aidan.
Ron served in the U.S. Coast Guard and the U. S. Army. Ron was awarded numerous medals including the Bronze Star in Vietnam.
Visitation and military graveside service will be in Clay Center, Kansas.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019